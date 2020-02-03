Warri Diocese of Anglican Communion celebrates 40th Anniversary task Christians to remain faithful

Kindly Share This Story:

Confers knighthood, honors oldest chorister, children school teacher

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Warri Diocese of the Anglican communion celebrated its 40th anniversary with gratitude to God for its great work in the diocese.

Bishop of the Diocese , Rt Rev Christian Ide who spoke at the closing ceremony of the celebrations at the St Andrews Cathedral. Warri, Delta state urged Christians to remain faithful in their service to God almighty, adding that the Warri Diocese which was established in January 1980 had given birth to Ughelli, Oleh, Western Izon and Sapele dioceses.

He said the Warri diocese had remained committed to its mandate of spreading the light of the gospel to the dark places, appealing for support from the government, public spirited individuals for the diocese to continue to carry its lofty projects .

Continuing, Bishop Ide said the Diocese would need a Cancer radiation therapy machine for its St Andrew’s hospital, adding that it would also need support to renovate the Anglican Grammar school , Okpara water side and expand its 5 hectares farm at Okulobe, Orerokpe local government area.

The state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa unveiled a book, Warri Diocese at 40 alongside the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori , Bishops present and other leaders.

The governor said the state government would support the Diocese in the renovation of the Anglican Grammer school, adding that it would also assist the diocese in its farm project.

Meanwhile , 26 parishioners in the Diocese were knighted at one of the events lined up for the 4oth anniversary of the diocese. They include Sirs and Ladies Jimitota Onoyume, Ovie Abenabe , Forae Ovie Felix , Iwuoha Jonas , Onovwie Rowland , Okode Ekpokpobe Isaac, Francis Osogolo , Elijah Temile, Anigboro Endurance . Others are David Akpieyi , Isaac Akpotha, Awero Solomon , Ayodeji Bamgboye, Oghenebrume Onome , Ikpuri Odafe , Simon Isheke , Ojimadu Nwabuko , Nwokocha Victor , Gowin Orhurhu , Richard Oghenevwede . Mrs Esther Akpovienehe, Chief Mrs Victoria Mowoe, Mrs Gladys Akpobaro and Mrs Stella Ogenevowbeobo were also knighted .

