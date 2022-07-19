By Ochuko Akuopha

OZORO—THE Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese, Delta State, will, today, begin the 2nd session of its 8th Synod at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

The Synod with the theme: Worship (Serve) the Lord in the Beauty of Holiness (1 Chronicles 16:29) will hold between 20 and 24 July, 2022, with the President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, as Guest lecturer.

The programme of events released from the office of the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. John Aruakpor, listed the Guest Preachers at the Synod to include Rt.Rev. Dapo Asaju, the Bishop of Ilesha Diocese and Bishop, Theologian Church of Nigeria and Rt Rev . Christian Esezi Ide, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Warri.

The Synod’s lecture titled “A Synergy of the Church, Government and the Private Sector in the Development and Industrialization of our Land” would be delivered on Saturday July, 23 by 10am.

Other high lights of the year’s Synod include the twenty third Bishop Charge Launch which comes up on Friday July 22, while the launching of the proposed Diocesan Palm Plantation Investment scheme will take place immediately after the Synod Lecture on Saturday July 23.