Uzodinma terminates road contract abandoned in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Monday terminated the Assumpta/Port Harcourt road contract over the abandonment of the project by the contractor handling it.

The governor gave the order while on inspection of the road and instructed the State Ministry of Works to re-award the road project to a competent road contractor to begin work before the raining season.

He added that he would set up a task force to look into the road project in order to ascertain the contractors that are serious to deliver their work.

This is coming weeks after the governor severally warned the contractors under the immediate past administration of Emeka Ihedioha, to return back to work.

The governor, while on inspection at the Assumpta/Port Harcourt road said: “There is no equipment, no workers at the site, no work is going on here and government cannot be held to a ransom and think we should now because this road is important to the people of Imo state.

“I think we should get a more serious contractor who will start work immediately and get this road completed.

“As we visit the site we know if the contractors are serious and other contractors are by this medium directed to go further to go back to the site and continue their job and if we visit there and the situation is the same we will apply the same measure.”

The governor further said: “I am going to set up a task force that will revisit all these roads to determine the contractors that are serious and the ones that are not serious. We will terminate the contracts of the unserious ones and re-award them to serious contractors.”

Vanguard

