UNIBEN Senate elects 3 new Deputy Vice Chancellors

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Senate has elected three new deputy vice-chancellors following nominations by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin.

She said that the vice-chancellor made the nominations in accordance with the university’s miscellaneous provisions Act 2003, Section 4.

She said one of the newly elected deputy vice-chancellors were Prof. Adesuwa Osahon of the Department of Ophthalmology, who was elected Deputy Vice-Chancellor (designate) Administration.

Others are Prof. David Izekor of the Department of Forestry and Wild was elected Deputy Vice-Chancellor (designate) Academics and Prof. John Ogene of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts was elected Deputy Vice-Chancellor (designate) Ekehuan Campus.

Ehanire said that the names of the elected deputy vice-chancellors would be forwarded to Governing Council of the University for confirmation.

She said that the tenures of the current deputy vice-chancellors would lapse on Feb. 29. NAN)

