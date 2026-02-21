Michael Okpara University of Agriculture appoints first female vice-chancellor

UMUDIIKE, ABIA STATE — Ursula Ngozi Akanwa has emerged as the first female Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), marking a historic milestone for the institution.

Her appointment was announced by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Fidelis Edeh, shortly after the Council’s 95th meeting, where it considered the report of the Selection Panel. Akanwa prevailed in a competitive process involving 22 professors.

A professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation, Akanwa is widely regarded within and beyond the university community for her integrity and firmness. She joined MOUAU in 2011 as an Associate Professor from Abia State University and rose to the rank of full professor in 2014. She currently serves as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development).

According to a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Unit, the new Vice-Chancellor will assume office on March 1, 2026, succeeding Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, whose tenure ends February 28, 2026.

Tradition of rotational leadership

Established 34 years ago, MOUAU has maintained an informal rotational arrangement among South-East states in producing its Vice-Chancellors. The pioneer VC, Placid Njoku (Imo State), served from 1993 to 1999, followed by Ogbonnaya Onwudiwe (Abia, 2000–2006) and Ikenna Onyido (Anambra, 2006–2011).

Others include Hilary Edeoga (Enugu, 2011–2016), Francis Otunta (Ebonyi, 2016–2021), and the outgoing VC, Prof. Iwe (Abia).

Academic background and service

Akanwa, who hails from Imo State, was born in Gusau. She began her education at Community Primary School, Agbala, Owerri, and later attended Girls’ Secondary School, Emekuku, Owerri, graduating in 1979. She proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she enrolled in 1980 and graduated in 1984.

She has authored over 73 publications in reputable journals and eight textbooks. Akanwa also serves on the Investigative Panel on the Recovery of Looted Abia Funds set up by Governor Alex Otti.

Beyond academia, she has been the Women’s Leader of Streams of Joy International, Umuahia, since 2009.

Professor Akanwa is married to Dr. M. O. Akanwa, Managing Director of a private hospital in Umuahia, and the union is blessed with children.