Three deaf persons die in autocrash in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – AdoEkiti

Three deaf officials of the Special School for the Blind and Deaf in Ikoro Ekiti, Ijero Local Government area of Ekiti State, yesterday lost their lives during an auto crash.

An eyewitness revealed that many occupants of the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries during the fatal accident.

It was gathered that the accident occurred in Ara Ekiti due to brake failure, which made the vehicle to ram into a ditch and somersaulted.

The occupants of the vehicle numbering 18, who were all staff of the school, were said to be on their way to a burial ceremony at Odo Owa Ekiti, on the invitation of the principal of the school.

The source said: “Those who sustained severe injuries had been referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, while the deceased have been deposited in the morgue of Ijero Ekiti General Hospital”.

The names of the deceased were: Oladiji Bunmi, Yemisi Adelodun and Bosede Azeez.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the accident was caused by brake failure.

He added that the level of fatality reached that level due to inability to get those who could rescue them in time.

“The accident was a sole one, it involved only one vehicle and the occupants were going for a ceremony. Those wounded are presently being treated in the hospital.

“But a majority of the survivors sustained minor injuries and they are getting well while the driver is in our custody”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

