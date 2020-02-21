Terrorism: Denmark orders secessionist Iranian broadcaster to halt broadcasts

Kindly Share This Story:

A satellite broadcaster in Denmark linked to a secessionist movement in Iran was on Friday ordered to stop broadcasting over its support for terrorism.

According to the Danish TV and radio board, the Ahwazna Foundation violated broadcasting rules by overtly and indirectly supporting terrorism.

The board noted that there was a talk show organised by the foundation called “Words like swords” where statements supporting an armed and violent struggle against the Iranian Government were used.

However, the foundation could appeal the decision of the board within a month.

The foundation was registered in 2017 as a broadcaster for satellite and online media.

It was set up by the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, Iran (ASMLA), a secessionist movement that has recently generated headlines in Denmark.

Three leading ASMLA members have been in pretrial detention in Denmark since early February.

The Danish security service (PET), said they were suspected of spying for Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional rival.

According to the PET, they collected information about individuals in Denmark and abroad between 2012 and 2018.

The trio denied the charges before the judge ruled that the hearing was to continue behind closed doors.

A request to extend their pretrial detention is scheduled for Feb. 27.

ASMLA wants a region in the country’s South-East to secede from Iran.

It accuses Tehran of committing crimes against the Ahvazi minority.

Iran considers ASMLA to be a terrorist organisation and blames it for a September 2018, attack on a military parade that left at least 25 people dead in the city of Ahvaz.

In 2018, the PET said Iranian intelligence planned to carry out attacks on Iranian exiles, triggering a large security operation. Tehran denied involvement.

