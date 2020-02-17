Six die in Niger auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger has confirmed the death of six persons in a road accident that occurred on Monday on Kutigi – Mokwa road in Mokwa local government area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Joel Dagwa, told journalists in Minna that the accident occurred at 1.45 p.m. on Monday.

According to Dagwa, the accident involved a tanker with registration No. GBL 25 XA and a Sienna bus with registration NO. LSD 262 GC.

The FRSC official said the tanker was heading to Lagos from Maiduguri while the Sienna was conveying passengers from Lagos to Maiduguri.

He said: “The accident involved 10 people, four males sustained various degrees of injuries while six persons died.

“The six corpses have been deposited at Kutigi General Hospital morgue.”

The FRSC sector commander blamed the accident on the wrongful overtake.

He said the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

Dagwa added: “We will sustain our ongoing aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents.” (NAN)

