Senate confirms NASC, NCC nominees

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi from Yobe State as the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC and 11 others as members of the Commission.

The Senate also approved the appointments of Prof. Adeolu Akande from the South West and Mr. Uche Onwude from the South East as the chairman and member of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

Confirmation of NASC nominees was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, chaired by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano Central during plenary.

Recall that President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had recently read a request from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the confirmation of the appointment of the chairman and members of the NASC.

Other appointees of the Commission are Babagana Modu from Borno State, Senator Abubakar Tutare (Taraba), Hakeem Akamo (Lagos), Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo), Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta) and Bassey Etuk from Akwa Ibom State.

Others are Hon. Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi from Zamfara State, Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa), Senator Julius Ucha (Ebonyi), Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi) and Muazu Is’haq from Nasarawa State as members respectively.

The nominee from Imo State, Nnamdi Anyachie was however rejected by the Senate for refusing to appear before the committee during the screening exercise.

Presenting the committee report, Shekarau urged the Senate to approve the appointment of the nominees in accordance with the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC Act as amended 2010.

He explained that they were all qualified to be appointed as the chairman and members of the Commission having proved their mettle in public service during screening by the committee.

Their appointments were unanimously approved by a majority of the senators when the President of the Senate put it to voice votes.

In his remarks, Lawan who commended the committee for a job well-done, however, charged the appointees to swing into action immediately once they receive their appointments’ letters.

According to him, the absence of the Commission for a long time was affecting the activities of the National Assembly.

Similarly, the confirmation of appointments of the NCC nominees was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, APC, Lagos Central led Committee on Communications.

