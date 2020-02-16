Pulling down of Satanic strongholds (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

Rev. Emmanuel Awazie

GOD made man a free moral agent. He created you, and gave you the power and ability to make decisions and choices, and be held accountable for your actions. “…I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose….” (Deuteronomy 30:19). You are a being capable of acting with reference to right and wrong.

Your mindset is your personal responsibility, so considering the enormous potentials of the workings of the human mind, and its application, you cannot afford to allow it to go into a free fall.

Your mind is the greatest gift God has given you, it ought to be devoted entirely to Him; this is because, though the redemption of Jesus Christ has secured our deliverance from slavery to sin and Satan, your mindset holds the key to your personal experiences of total emancipation. You must learn that your ultimate means of victory and a life free of crises is that you have your mind fixed on God. “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee:….” Isaiah 26:3.

Your mindset is a product of the belief system that has moulded your thought pattern, and that is what determines your attitudes, behavior and outlook. “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:….” Proverbs 23:7, and God respects and permits the position we freely adopt in life.

The implication is that you can limit God by reason of your mindset. “Yea, they turned back and tempted God, and limited the Holy One of Israel.” Psalm 78:41.

It is unimaginable that the Almighty God can be limited; but this is true. Our former lifestyle is rebellious and unfit for the new life we are called to live in the Kingdom of God. “Because the carnal mind is enmity against God; for it is not subject to the law of God, nor indeed can be. So then, those who are in the flesh cannot please God.” Romans 8:7-8.

The Psalmist recognized that his sinfulness was the outcome of his upbringing. “Behold, I was shaped in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me.” Psalm 51:5; Prophet Isaiah acknowledged that his corrupt and unclean lips were the product of his environment. “…Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips:….” Isaiah 6:5.

Some of us can look back and remember the background and cesspool where Jesus met us. The human mind, having been so long influenced by such forces, has the ability to recall and dangerously reenact them.

In view of these human difficult experiences, the believer must seek the victory that brings the change to our circumstances through mind renewal. “… be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” Romans 12:2.

To be continued.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: