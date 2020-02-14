Power: Luminous introduces Solar Tall Tubular Batteries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Naomi Uzor

Simba Group, distributors of Luminous power back-up solutions including inverters, batteries and solar powered systems, yesterday, unveiled a Luminous Solar Tall Tubular battery into the Nigerian market.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product, Business Head, Simba Power Products, Mr Ravi Srivastava, disclosed that the battery which is optimized for solar applications is made with patented technologies to offer fast charging and long power back-up.

He stated: “We at Simba are delighted to launch the Luminous Solar Tall Tubular battery, made with patented alloys and manufactured to the highest standards. This is the first tubular battery with 24 months warranty in Nigeria. At Simba, we are passionate about the drive to consistently deliver innovative products and services across the country.

“Recently, we were the first in Nigeria to introduce the paperless warranty system, our mobile app for customers and our e-training platform for electricians who service our products. We believe that this Luminous Solar Tall Tubular battery, which lasts longer and charges quicker, will deliver ultimate value to our customers.”

Also speaking at the event, Group Head, Marketing, Simba Group, Mr Karthik Govindarajan, noted that the driving force behind Simba has always been affordability, innovation and service.

He stated: “Some of our recent successes have been the Luminous DeLite, a value-optimised package comprising of an inverter, tubular battery and trolley sold at N99,000 only, which ensures access to the inverter solution for at all.

“We also recently introduced the Regalia, an advanced wall-mounted system powered by Lithium-ion batteries, Wi-Fi enabled and solar-ready, to cater to the discerning user.”

