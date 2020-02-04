Police to arraign 5 Abuja bank robbery suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Police Command said in Tuesday that its investigators have concluded investigations into last December’s Mpape bank invasion by a 5 man armed robbery gang and is set to arraign them in court.

The Police said, “Sequel to the conclusion of an investigation into the foiled bank robbery at Mpape on December 28, 2019, the FCT Police Command Legal Department has reviewed the case file and filed appropriate charges before the court against the arrested suspects.

“In view of this development, the case has been assigned to High Court 22 Wuse Zone 2; and the suspects will be arraigned on Friday 14th February 2020.

“The five armed robbery suspects arrested in connection with the foiled Mpape bank robbery are Ehizo Larry 30 years, Princewill Obinna 24 years, Elijah David 19 years, Timothy Joe 21 years and Earnest Ewim 29 years.

“The Command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the protection of lives and property and the observation of professional standards in the discharge of its duties.”

