Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police to arraign 5 Abuja bank robbery suspects

On 7:00 pmIn Crime Guardby
Kindly Share This Story:
police
The FCT Police Command said in Tuesday that its investigators have concluded investigations into last December’s Mpape bank invasion by a 5 man armed robbery gang and is set to arraign them in court.
The Police said, “Sequel to the conclusion of an investigation into the foiled bank robbery at Mpape on December 28, 2019, the FCT Police Command Legal Department has reviewed the case file and filed appropriate charges before the court against the arrested suspects.

Also read: My wife pours water on me to disturb my sleep, man seeking divorce tells court

“In view of this development, the case has been assigned to High Court 22 Wuse Zone 2; and the suspects will be arraigned on Friday 14th February 2020.
“The five armed robbery suspects arrested in connection with the foiled Mpape bank robbery are Ehizo Larry 30 years, Princewill Obinna 24 years, Elijah David  19 years, Timothy Joe  21  years and Earnest Ewim 29 years.
“The Command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the protection of lives and property and the observation of professional standards in the discharge of its duties.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

About Bankole

Idowu Emmanuel Akindele Bankole holds Masters of Science in Broadcast from the Prestigious University of Lagos. He is a Broadcast scholar and researcher with years of experience. He is currently a journalist and Programmes director at the Vanguard media limited.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!