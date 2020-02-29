Police nab Abuja burglers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyi Okolie

A five-man robbery gang which specialized in burgling building sites at the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Responses Team, IRT.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the suspects who were identified as Emeka Emmanuel A.k.A Wiper, Chidi Offor, Kalu Chukwu, Ikechukwu Udeji, Chijioke Igwe and James Jabi, were rounded up recently after they robbed a building site at Guzape and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja, stealing wires worth over N10million.

Police sources disclosed to Vanguard that the members of these gangs have been terrorizing resident of the FCT for a long time but they ran into trouble recently when the owner of the building sites they robbed at Guzape reported their activities to the police.

The source said that one of the gang members known as James, who had gone to one of the sites at Guazape in search of window fixing job, invited members of his gang to the site after he discovered that there were several coils of wires in the site to be used in the construction of the building.

The source added that James contacted the leader of the gang, known as Wiper, informing him about the operation and five other members of the gang were also brought in and they struck at the site about 4:am on that day and carted away the wires in a truck and sold them to their waiting buyers at Jabi Market in Abuja, at a giveaway price of N1.2million.

It was gathered that after the theft was discovered, the matter was reported at the Abuja of office of the IRT and operatives were deployed to the scene to investigate and workers on the site were interrogated but it was discovered that one of the persons who had come to look for job at the site may have organized the theft.

The suspect was trailed and arrested and during interrogation, he confessed organizing the heist and he led the operatives in arresting members of his gang including their buyers.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: