Photos: Security personnel seen riding Okada in banned areas in Lagos

The Okada ban has kicked off in Lagos, February 1st after it was announced Monday. The law was reported to have been introduced in 2012 and enforced this year.

The affected councils are:

Apapa LG

Apapa Iganmu LCDA

Lagos Mainland LG

Yaba LCDA, Surulere LG

Itire-Ikate, LCDA

Coker-Aguda LCDAs

Ikeja LG

Onigbongbo LCDAs

Ojodu LCDAs

Eti-Osa LG

Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA

Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs

Lagos Island LG

Lagos Island East LCDA.

In spite of the commencement of the ban, security personnel were seen driving Okada in the areas the law was supposed to be enforced.

A Vanguard correspondent reported that some Policemen were arresting O’Pay bike riders at about 8:30 pm last night (January 31st) before the official take-off of the ban.

Danfo drivers cash in on Okada ban, hike fare

Danfo Drivers inflate price at Oyingbo bus stop as Keke Napep and Okada ban takes effect.

Danfo drivers at Oyingbo and Costain Roundabout inflate price. Oju Elegba from the area instead of N50 is now N100. Fadeyi fare increased from N100 to N150.

Ikeja from Costain Roundabout price increased from N200 to N300.

While some passengers refuse to board, others with pressing task have no option.

Costain roundabout “area boys” that use to extort money from Keke and Okada riders were left idle as they take alcohol to control their frustration.

One of the Area Boys who spoke with Vanguard correspondent said that on a normal day, he stands at the junction by 6:00am and before 9:00am he would have made up to N3, 000 and most time by close of work at night he delivers N9, 000 out of which they will give him N2,000 as take-home money

At the end of month, he makes up to N50, 000 out of which he “saves, settle the family, by alcohol for friends and also settle side chicks”, but things is about to change.

