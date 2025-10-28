Clampdown: Taskforce seizes over 64 Okada in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Task Force has impounded no fewer than 64 commercial motorcycles (Okada) found operating illegally on restricted routes and highways in violation of traffic regulations.

The enforcement exercise, aimed at sustaining sanity and safety on Lagos roads, was led by the Task Force Chairman, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele.

According to the agency, the operation, carried out on Monday, October 27, 2025, targeted commercial motorcyclists, street traders, illegal park operators, and other unlawful activities across major highways and inner routes on the Lagos Mainland.

The exercise, conducted in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which prohibits commercial motorcycle operations on designated highways and major routes, began around 11:00 a.m.

Key locations covered during the operation included Ebute Metta Axis, Gbagada–Oshodi Expressway, Oshodi–Apapa Expressway, Lagos–Badagry Expressway, and parts of Surulere Local Government Area, as well as adjoining restricted routes.

Enforcement teams also combed major roads such as Apapa Road, Murtala Mohammed Way, Herbert Macaulay Road, Western Avenue, Iganmu Roundabout, Eric Moore Road, Bode Thomas, Babs Animashaun, Ogunlana Drive, Itire Link Bridge, Muyiwa Opaleye Street, Odo-Olowu, Gbagada–Anthony Expressway, Ikorodu Road, 2nd Rainbow, and Alakija, among others.

The Task Force reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to maintaining a clean, safe, and orderly environment, reiterating that the enforcement drive would continue to ensure strict compliance with traffic and safety laws.

“The Lagos State Government remains resolute in enforcing the Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which bans Okada on restricted highways and major routes. These efforts are aimed at safeguarding lives, promoting order, and ensuring free flow of traffic across the state,” the statement added.