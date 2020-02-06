Oyo PDP receives 5,000 defectors from APC, ADC, ADP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

ABOUT 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday pitched their tent with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

Held at the Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya, the defectors were led by a former chairman of the council, Mr Segun Olayiwola into the party.

One of the defectors, Olayiwola, who was one of the leaders in APC in the council and a strong loyalist of a former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, said he defected from APC to PDP based on the excellent achievements of the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

He stated that he joined politics because of the good governance Makinde has been given to the people of the state, adding that the governor has not disappointed the people who thought he would fail based on the fact that he came straight into governorship seat from the private sector.

Olayiwola explained that he has been in politics for up to three decades in the state and he and notable political leaders in the local government that passed through the school of politics of a former governor of the state, the late Chief Kolapo Ishola, who hailed from the local government have been the ones determining whoever that would win any election the local government, irrespective of political affiliations.

He said he, and more than 5,000 followers that from APC, ADC and ADP that followed him to PDP would work assiduously for the continuation of good governance in the state and success of the party in the local government.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, led a high-powered delegation of state executive council of the party to Moniya to receive the defectors into the party.

Mustapha, who handed over the party’s flag to Olayiwola, commended him for returning to PDP and said the party would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, adding that the defectors should return to their wards for registration.

The brief ceremony was attended by the dignitaries that included the Caretaker chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Taoreed Jimoh; Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Kunle Yusuf; PDP chairman Akinyele LG, Otunba Badmus Adekola; PDP State Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke; state publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji; state PDP Youth Leader, Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye.

Members of ADP that defected to PDP included the leaders of Olatoye Sugar Foundation, that is promoting the good virtues of a former member of the House of Representatives, late Temitope Olatoye, who was shot dead on March 9, 2019, during the conduct of the last governorship poll in the state, while he was still serving as a member of the National Assembly, representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency.

