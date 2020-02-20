Osun reviews its education policies

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In its bid to improve the quality of education in the state, the Osun state government is set to review some of its policies to drive development in the sector.

It added that the government’s aim was to set the right direction for education in the state and employ the same as the driver of sustainable development in the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday while declaring open a Two-Day Policy Review Roundtable Summit on some extant policies in the education sector held at Regina suite, Osogbo, the State Capital.

The people of the state had during the Governor’s thank you tour across the state requested the review of single uniform across public schools in the state.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy, Benedict Alabi said the decision to review the education policies was borne out of the recommendations of stakeholders in the education sector upon the dialogue he had with them.

He expressed optimism that members of the consultative forum at the Roundtable summit, who were carefully selected will come out with useful recommendations that will guide his administration in taking a right and well-informed decision.

“Shortly after my assumption of office, precisely on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, I held an interactive meeting with the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) and the Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON) at their instance.

“At that meeting, they raised ten (10) issues, all of which touched on the extant Education Policies of the State and they suggested solutions.

“Thirteen (13) months later, (January 2020), the Hon. Commissioner for Education and the Special Adviser on Education came up with an extensive Executive Council Memorandum covering 26 subjects/issues on our extant Education Policies in Osun. It is important to let you know that the 26 issues raised in the Executive Council Memorandum also include the earlier ten (10) issues raised by the leadership of ANCOPSS and AOPSHON.

“In the interest of the generality of our people and in the spirit of democracy, I directed that all the 26 issues raised in the Executive Council Memorandum be discussed extensively and dispassionately with a view to arriving at informed decisions on every issue members of the executive council discussed as directed.

“While some of the issues were unanimously agreed upon, twelve (12) other issues on which there were divided opinions were referred to an established body called Consultative Forum dedicated to addressing and making recommendations on the issues.

“The assignment given to the Consultative Forum culminated in this two-day Policy Review Roundtable Summit on some extant Education Policies”, the Governor stated

The Chairman of the forum is Prof. Olu Aina and other members include General Alani Akinrinade (Rtd) State executive committee members, top government functionaries, and erudite scholars and educationists.

vanguard

