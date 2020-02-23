Onuesoke flays proposed agency for repentant Boko Haram members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has called on the Senate to abrogate the propose bill for the establishment of an agency for repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

Onuesoke told newsmen in Lagos that the bill, which was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam(Yobe East senatorial district) on Thursday, is a waste of fund, time and indirect discouragement of the fight against insurgents.

The former Delta State governorship aspirant argued that whereas victims of the Boko Haram attacks had remained substantially neglected in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to the evils of rape, hunger, malnutrition and other socio-economic vices, it is intolerable that the Senate could try to provide safe havens for those who maimed and killed with pleasure.

He described the propose bill before the Senate as satanic and unconstitutional, adding that those who declared war against innocent citizens and participate in genocide are suppose to be rounded up, prosecuted and made to face the full weight of the law.

Onuesoke warned that the move to legislate outright pardon of armed terrorists under the guise of de-radicalisation programme could result in creation of more insurgent groups worse than Boko Haram in the short, medium or long term.

The PDP chief said: “It speaks a lot about the people ruling us, who cannot cater for the direct victims of the Boko Haram or address a situation where the soldiers that are risking their lives to contain the insurgents are crying daily over poor welfare package and the Senate is debating how to grant amnesty to the suspects.”

