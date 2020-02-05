NPFL: Rangers International plot Lobi stars fall in Makurdi

Kindly Share This Story:



Rangers International Football Club of Enugu coach Salisu Yusuf has said that the club have perfected plans to get a decent result against Lobi Stars FC of Markudi.

Lobi Stars FC will be hosting Rangers FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) rescheduled matchday six today in Markudi.

“We have prepared well, induced the player with what they need to know and what is expected of them in the match.

“Though, this match is like a derby because Lobi Stars FC coach worked with Rangers FC few months ago.

“I think with the preparation we have had, we are going there to get a positive result as we are now channeling all our efforts to the league,” he said.

He said that it was never the club‘s intention to exit the ongoing confederation cup at the group stage.

“It has happened and now we are determined to repay our numerous fans and the Enugu State Government with a continental slot come next season,” he said.

He said that it would be a big task for the club considering its current position on the log. “Yes, we are on 18th position in the league log with six outstanding matches.

“By the time we finish executing all these matches, we will be rubbing shoulder with the teams already in the continental position of the league.

“We have lots of talented players to prosecute the matches and the upcoming federation cup,” the coach said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: