NiMet predicts dust haze for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted reduction in horizontal visibility over most parts of the country with thick dust haze expected over the northern region.

The NiMet’s waether outlook released on Saturday in Abuja further predicted dust haze condition in Central region with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km within the period of forecast.

“For northern states, thick dust haze condition is expected over the region within forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius and 11degree Celsius to 19 degree Celsius.

“For central states, dust haze condition is anticipated over the region with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km and localized visibility of less than 1000m within the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures of the region are expected to be from 28 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsiue and form 11 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to NiMet moderate dust haze condition is expected over southern states inland cities with localized visibility of less than 1000m throughout forecast period while haziness is anticipated over coastal belt throughout forecast period.

It envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 30 degree Celsius to

39 degree Celsius and 16 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

