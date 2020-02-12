Breaking News
NFF appoints Yobo as Super Eagles’ assistant coach

4:41 pm Sports
Joseph Yobo

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team.

He replaces Imama Amapakabo in three-time African champions’ technical crew.

Details later…

Vanguard

