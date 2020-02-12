The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team.
He replaces Imama Amapakabo in three-time African champions’ technical crew.
Details later…
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team.
He replaces Imama Amapakabo in three-time African champions’ technical crew.
Details later…