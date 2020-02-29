My pregnancy experience – Bambam

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam has shared her pregnancy experience, confessing that pregnancy has changed everything about her life.

Bambam who is married to fellow reality star, Teddy A revealed that her pregnancy has instigated a lot of change in her life, both physically and psychologically. According to her, pregnancy has helped her to see several things differently.

The 30-year-old reality star mentioned that pregnancy has changed her physique drastically.

She wrote. “ Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing. “

Bambam and Teddy A got married last year November in Dubai. The wedding had so many celebrities in attendance.

VANGUARD

