Murder suspect feigns illiteracy, court revokes bail

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A mild drama ensued at a Chief Magistrate Court in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo when a secondary school dropout, Taiwo Suberu standing trial for murder feigned illiteracy.

Suberu, also a commercial driver, who was arraigned before Magistrate A.B.T. Oyedele had the bail terms earlier granted him revoked over his alleged killing of two medical doctors five years ago.

He was accused of killing two medical doctors, Femi Ogunbodede and Olukoju Oluwaseyi Abdulrasaq, both 32 years old, in an accident that happened on June 29, 2015.

Suberu was equally accused of not coming to the court sittings with the vehicle he drove when the accident occurred.

During the trial Monday, he pretended to be an illiterate after he denied signing the statement he made in the police station but admitted to having acquired both primary and secondary education in Osun State.

He also unconsciously responded to questions put to him in English Language by the prosecution counsel, Mr. Wale Bamisile, who is also a Principal Legal Officer in the Ministry of Justice.

Suberu was accused by the Office of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of reckless driving, which led to the death of the 32-year-old medical doctors.

It was said that since the vehicle was released for the defendant on bond in 2017, he had not appeared in court with the vehicle after 16 adjournments.

Being one of the conditions the defendant was granted bail by the court, Suberu also failed to prove to the court that he knew the names of his sureties and their exact locations when asked by the magistrate.

The prosecution counsel said that the defendant lacked the pre-requisite of being a driver, hence his reckless driving, which led to the death of the two young doctors.

He also prayed that the vehicle be impounded by the court pending the determination of the case.

In her ruling, the Magistrate Oyedele expressed displeasure over the defendant’s flagrant abuse of court proceedings and for repeatedly violating his bail conditions.

Oyedele, therefore, ordered that defendant be returned to the Olokuta prison and thereafter adjourned the case to February 27.

