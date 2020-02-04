Moses urges Inter to brace up for Milan derby

Kindly Share This Story:

After making a successful debut for Inter Milan in their 2-0 win over Udinese, Victor Moses has tasked his team-mates to focus on the upcoming Milan derby.

“We need to immediately forget about tonight’s win and concentrate on the match against Milan. It’s a really important fixture and we have the quality to win, both on an individual and team level. It’ll be an important week.,” Moses told the club website.

The 29-year-old was in action for 83 minutes before his substitution, and he admitted pressure from title rivals Juventus and Lazio spurred the team to victory.

Inter Milan are second on the Serie A table with 51 points after 22 matches, three points behind Maurizio Sarri’s side and two points above Lazio.

“The team did well today, we were expecting a really tough game from the very first minute until the end. We wanted to win, also to respond to Juventus and Lazio’s results which put us under a bit more pressure,” he continued.

Vanguard News

