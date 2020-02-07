Minister Warns Against Use of Window 7 Powered Devices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has alerted the general public on the risks of using Windows 7 powered devices for internet-based services that require the use of sensitive information such as internet banking.

With the official End of Support (EoS) of the Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System (OS) which came into effect on 14th January 2020, the Minister said the best way to remain secure is to use the latest Operating Systems available.

It will be recalled that Microsoft had announced that it will no longer provide technical support and security or software updates for the Window 7 Operating System after the official End of Support (EoS) on 14th January 2020.

Though, it said systems running on Windows 7 OS will continue to work, however they will be progressively more vulnerable to viruses and malware.

The Minister is therefore calling on all Windows 7 users to immediately implement some precautionary measures to help to protect themselves from breach of privacy and loss of critical data.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads in part: ‘‘With the official End of Support (EoS) of the Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System (OS) which came into effect on 14th January 2020, Microsoft will no longer provide technical support and security or software updates for the platform. Systems running on Windows 7 OS will continue to work, however they will be progressively more vulnerable to viruses and malware.

‘‘In light of this, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), is alerting the general public on the risks of using Windows 7 powered devices for internet-based services that require the use of sensitive information such as internet banking. The best way to remain secure is to use the latest Operating Systems available.

‘‘We are therefore calling on all Windows 7 users to immediately implement some precautionary measures to help to protect themselves from breach of privacy and loss of critical data, the measures are: Keeping security software up to date; keeping all other applications up to date; and being more sceptical on downloads and emails accessed.

‘‘The minister in his efforts to propagate the importance of cyber security and to ensure that cyber threats are quickly identified and contained, will from time to time alert the general public on important event and measures to ensure that people can feel safe online’’.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: