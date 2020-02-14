Man, 59, docked for peddling 22kg Cannabis

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand in a correctional centre of a 59-year-old man, Michael Ocho, arraigned for drug trafficking.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged the defendant before Justice Saliu Saidu on two-count of trafficking 22.4kg of Cannabis alias Hemp.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge marked FHC/L/43C/2020.

The prosecutor Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 14.

He said that he was arrested on a tip off at the Egbeda area of Lagos, with 22.4kg of Cannabis, a restricted drug similar to Cocaine and Heroin LSD.

He said that the narcotic is listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

ALSO READ: Agent docked for allegedly defrauding tenant of N1m

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Justice Saidu ordered the remand of the defendant in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre after hearing, pending bail.

He adjourned the case till Feb. 20, for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence of drug trafficking attracts a term of life imprisonment if found guilty

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: