Man, 25, docked for alleged damage to security wire

A resident of Benin, Chuks Moses, 25, on Monday appeared before an Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin, for allegedly damaging electric security wire valued at N250,000.

The defendant is being tried for an attempt to commit a felony and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that the defendant committed the offenses on Feb. 11, at No 148 Building Materials shop, Lagos street, in Oredo Magisterial District, Benin.

Agbonifo alleged that the defendant had on the said date, stolen traveling bags from travellers at Edegbe Motor Park, adding that an attempt to escape from mobs, the defendant jumped from one fence to another.

He added that the defendant damaged the security electric wire of Mr. Chukwudi Ekwueme.

The prosecutor said the offenses contravened the provisions of sections 509 and 451(6)(c)of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 509 prescribes seven years jail term, while section 451 prescribes two years if found guilty.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit a felony and not guilty to maliciously damage of security electric wire.

The Magistrate, Ivie Akere, adjourned the pronouncement of a jail sentence of count one until Feb.18.

