Lagosian in court for allegedly throwing stones, bottles at policemen

A 21-year-old unemployed, Dauda Mohammed, on Wednesday, appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly throwing stones and bottles at police officers.

Mohammed, of unknown address, was arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, unlawful assembly and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozumu, told the court that the defendant assaulted the Divisional Police Officer of Amukoko, CSP Saheed Quadri and his team by throwing stones and bottles at them while discharging their lawful duties.

Mishozumu alleged that the defendant committed the offence with others at large on Jan. 20 at 4.00 p.m., at Olumokun Street, Amukoko in Ajegunle, Lagos.

He said that Mohammed and his accomplice assembled in a disorderly manner in order to terrorise the community.

“The police got information from an unknown source that the defendant and the other boys still at large assembled to disturb the public peace.

“The boys took to their heels on sighting the police, but the defendant was apprehended while he was trying to escape,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. D. Njoku, granted the defendant N70, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Njoku ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 44(4), 168, 174 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised).

The Magistrate adjourned the case till March 4 for trial.

