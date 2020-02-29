Lagos govt moves coronavirus index case to ‘better facility’

Kindly Share This Story:

The coronavirus patient has been moved to a better facility where he is comfortable, the Lagos State government said on Saturday.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this to journalists, said the Italian had been moved to one of the renovated wards at the Infectious Disease facility at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba.

He said: “We were renovating part of the facilities, so we kept him in a single isolation room for his privacy but we’ve subsequently moved him to one of our completed wards which were recently renovated with the full complement of facilities.

“He is there now and he is comfortable.

“As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn’t developed any new symptoms but he still got a mild fever and we would be running tests to see what the situation is with the virus in his body.”

The commissioner said the patient would be discharged when he has been certified fit by medical experts.

Abayomi added: “The patient has been with us for two days now. He arrived here on Thursday and he has been on supportive treatment and he is actually doing very well.

“As soon as we get a negative screening, then we will keep him for another two or three days and repeat the test to make sure there are no more virus particles in his saliva and that means he will not be contagious again, then we will release him back into the community.”

The index case had reportedly complained about the single isolation room at the hospital and threatened to flee from the place.

