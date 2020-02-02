Lagos committed to improving public schools — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday his administration was irrevocably committed to improving the learning and teaching environment in the state public schools.

The governor, who was represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, stated this at the Medilag Alumni High Table and Fund Raising Dinner organised by the alumni of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

He said the prioritisation of education was in tandem with the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda in which education represented a key pillar.

Sanwo-Olu said the state had just completed a training programme for primary school teachers under its Eko Excel Initiative.

The governor said: “Also, the pilot exercise of the school feeding programme tagged: ‘Snack for Thoughts,’ for pupils in primary four and six within Lagos Island local government area was completed a few days ago.

“When fully operational, this programme will improve the nutritional intake of the pupils. This would result in improved mental capacity and school attendance.

“All of these and many more initiatives being implemented will result in a significant transformation of the education sector and a better future for our state and the country as a whole.”

Also speaking, the Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Prof. Afolabi Lesi, urged the government to provide an enabling environment in the health sector in order to attract Nigerian doctors abroad back home.

According to him, the provision of modern equipment, infrastructure, and adequate funding would help reverse brain drain in the nation’s health sector. (NAN)

