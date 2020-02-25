Kaduna Speaker, Shagali, resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Apparently aware that contending factions within the Kaduna State House of Assembly could not reach a consensus to follow his leadership, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, has resigned.

The Assembly gates remained shut to correspondents Tuesday morning, but Vanguard correspondent sighted through the fence, some lawmakers discussing the development in hush tones.

An insider who craved for anonymity said the embattled lawmaker representing Sabon-Gari Constituency, officially submitted his resignation letter to the clerk of the House Tuesday morning.

“Some members of the House started collecting signatures to impeach him before he eventually bowed to pressure and resigned,” he said.

Though a new Speaker was yet to be announced, Chairman, House Committee on information, Honourable Tanimu Musa has confirmed the development to our journalist on phone.

There was no reaction from the executive arm of government in the state,for now.

Meanwhile., there was calm at the Lugard Hall, the State Assembly Complex, at about noon, as businesses seemed to have resumed while some very important visitors were allowed entry into the assembly complex.

Efforts to reach the former speaker were not successful, even as his hotline remained inaccessible to many.

