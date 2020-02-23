Jigawa SDP governorship candidate joins PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Jigawa in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Bashir Adamu, on Saturday dumped his party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adamu, who addressed PDP supporters in Bamaina, Jigawa, said the PDP remained the best option for the restoration of people’s hope in the state.

The ex-SDP chieftain, who was a three-time member of the House of Representatives, insisted that there were two major parties in Nigeria – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP.

He said: “No matter how you want to look at it, these are the two parties that have the national outlook, particularly PDP, it has the national spread. It has ruled this country for 16 years.

“So the best option is for me to try as much as possible to integrate into a more nationalistic party which will give more meaning to the hopes and aspirations of our people.”

Adamu said he joined SDP ahead of the 2019 polls after he was “thrown out of the APC.”

“Now having done that, I feel it is time for me now to get back to the mainstream.

“So now that we have come this far and the elections are over, I think the time for politicking is over. It is better now we integrate and do something that will save Jigawa State.

“Even if you don’t like former governor Sule Lamido’s face, you know he is the father of modern Jigawa State.

“His legacies are there for everybody to see; politics should not be about our own personal interest, it is about what we can do for the people,” he added. (NAN)

