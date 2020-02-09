Insecurity: Ndigbo‘ll henceforth embark on self defence – Ohanaeze

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has warned that owing to the escalated insecurity situation in Nigeria, the Igbo will henceforth embark on self defence.

The highest Pan Igbo organisation said that the Igbo cannot stand aloof and watch its citizens slaughtered helplessly as if the country was in a hopeless state.

It therefore mandated reputable Igbo leaders to liaise with the seven Igbo-speaking states to draw up roadmap to tackling the alarming insecurity situations in the affected region.

The insecurity challenge resolution was drawn up from the group’s first Imeobi meeting of the year, at Enugu on Sunday, where its single agenda was insecurity in Igboland.

Ohanaeze said it extensively considered and deliberated the lone agenda of the meeting exhaustively and with deep trepidation, noting the deteriorating security condition in the South East and Nigeria in general.

Among those in attendance at the meeting included Nnia Nwodo, Peter Obi, Jim Nwobodo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Mbazuluike Amaechi, Achike Udenwa, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Adolphous Wabara, Anyim Udeh, Frank Ogbuewu, Azu Agboti, among many others.

In a communique authored by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, the group said that “Ohanaeze hereby state categorically that Ndigbo will not stand by and watch their people slaughtered; that Ohanaeze will defend every soul in Igbo land.

“Ohanaeze hereby nominate, activate and direct the council of elders made up reputable igbo personalities and leaders to engage ohaneze state governors immediately on prevailing security challenges.

“Finally Ohanaeze reminds Ndigbo that there has been difficulties in security in our history in Nigeria; in all these, our determination to protect our homeland and families against aggressors have never wevered and we have always relied on our ingenuity and vigilance to ensure our survival. Let nobody take us for granted.”

The meeting dispersed to join the South East Governors Forum meeting held at Government house Enugu.

Vanguard

