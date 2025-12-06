State Creation: Ohanaeze commends South East governors for endorsing Anioma as 6th State

Ohanaeze

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has praised the South East Governors for endorsing the creation of Anioma State, describing the decision as a step rooted in viability, historical justice, and the pursuit of Igbo unity.

In a statement issued by the Forum of Ohanaeze State Presidents, the group said the development marks “a new dawn for Ndigbo,” and commended the South East Governors and National Assembly members for what it called their forthrightness and patriotism.

The statement—signed by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu (Anambra), Chief Benjamin C. Igumbor (Delta), Barr. Justice Ọkoha (Ebonyi), the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo, and Livingstone Wechie (Rivers)—called on all Igbo groups and patriots within Nigeria and in the diaspora to support the Anioma State creation effort.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed total solidarity with the South East Governors for endorsing Anioma as the 6th South East state,” the statement read.

The endorsement followed a meeting of South East National Assembly members convened by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, during which the legislators consulted their respective governors. The voting outcome was as follows:

Ebonyi: 1st choice – Anioma; 2nd choice – Adada

Abia: 1st choice – Anioma; 2nd choice – Adada

Enugu: 1st choice – Adada; 2nd choice – Anioma

Imo: 1st choice – ANIM; 2nd choice – Anioma

Anambra: 1st choice – ANIM; 2nd choice – Adada

Anioma ultimately emerged the preferred option, securing two first-choice votes and two second-choice votes.

The governors reportedly agreed that Anioma stands out in terms of viability, adding significant landmass, population, human capital, and economic potential to the South East—advantages the other proposals did not provide.

They also emphasized Anioma’s long-standing quest for statehood dating back to 1939, as well as the historical importance of addressing the trauma of the October 1967 Asaba massacre and the longstanding identity challenges faced by Anioma people.

The statement further highlighted the broader unification implications for the Igbo nation, noting that:

The election of Senator John Azuta-Mbata, an Ikwerre man, as Ohanaeze President General has strengthened the recognition of Rivers Igbos within the Igbo fold.

The creation of Anioma State would likewise reinforce the integration of Anioma communities and counter prolonged identity suppression affecting groups such as the Igbanke people of Edo State.

“This is indeed a new dawn for Ndigbo,” the Forum declared, urging all Igbo organizations and individuals to support the Anioma State project as “a call of duty.”