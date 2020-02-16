Ilaro Poly SUG President: Police warn Ogun students against solidarity protest

Kindly Share This Story:

NANS vows to go ahead with protest

By James Ogunnaike

THE Ogun Police Command, yesterday, warned the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, against staging any protest in the state over the continuous detention of the suspended Students’ Union, SUG, President of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji.

Olatunji was arrested, paraded and detained by police for alleged involvement in cult activities.

The students’ body had earlier threatened to embark on a statewide protest over the arrest of Olatunji today.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Command threatened to deal with any student caught engaging in protest.

Oyeyemi said: “An intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Police command indicated that some misguided students are planning to stage a statewide protest in Ogun state in solidarity with the suspended SUG president of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, who was recently arrested for cultism.

“As an organisation saddled with the constitutional responsibility to protect life and property, the command will not fold its arms and watching some disgruntled elements making life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state.

“Therefore, anybody or group that makes any attempt to throw the state into unnecessary chaos will be made to feel the full weight of the law.

“To this end, all the Command’s tactical squads have been activated and deployed across the state to nip in the bud any act of violence capable of jeopardising the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun chairman of NANS, Tomiwa Bamgbose, in a statement said students across the state would embark on a mass protest to demand “the unconditional release of the Olatunji.”

Bamgbose added that the protest, which will hold across the state on Monday, would be a solidarity protest by the students against the alleged injustice levelled against Olatunji.

The statement reads: “NANS Ogun JCC, hereby, uses this medium to notify all gallant and ever combatant Nigerian students about Monday’s peaceful protest to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the SUG president, Ilaro.

“It is no longer news that the President was arrested last week Sunday as a result of a conspiracy against his good intention to liberate his fellow students.

“I write with total bitterness in my heart to inform all Nigerian students that Comrade Olatunji after being tortured to confess what he knows nothing about by the police has sustained a lot of injury in the detention.

“This level of injustice must stop. We must fight for our brother, remember that an injustice to one is an injustice to all.

“The leadership of NANS OGUN JCC hereby summons all radical and ideological equipped comrades to come out in our great number to protest this injustice against our constituency.”

