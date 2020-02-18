Ijesha Traditional Council wants monarch called to order

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ijesha Traditional Council has called on government and stakeholders to prevail on the Paramount ruler, Adimula Oba (Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II and call him to order to prevent anarchy in the community.

Amongst other things, the monarch was accused of arrogance, pride and blatant disregard for government institution.

In separate interviews, members of the traditional council listed some of the actions of the monarch that has the tendency of causing unrest in the community if not checked.

During the interview, Obanla of Ijeshaland insisted that Ijeshaland may not witness any meaningful progress except the Owa-obokun is called to order. He said the Owa-obokun’s unruly behavior seems to be beyond government’s control.

According to Obanla, “Owa-obokun says he is above the government and when Rauf Aregbesola instituted a panel of enquiry to torch on several issues pertaining to the complaints, traditional stool’s anomalies and various misdemeanours of Owa-obokun, he boastfully proclaimed that the report will never see the light of the day and that was exactly what happened. He also set up the ‘Alaye of Ijeshaland’ to be beaten up when he spoke up on what the ancestral kindred spirits warned about Ijeshaland.”

His Royal Highness, Dr. Oyekanmi Ogedengbe stressed that the Owa-obokun needs to play a responsible leadership role in uniting all Ijesha indigenes for progress rather than championing an anti-progress agenda. He continued that such actions, if not checked, will chase away potential investors from Ijeshaland.

Attempts to reach the Owa-obokun for his side of the story proved abortive as at the time of filing this report although his PRO, Elder Olatunbosun assured that the paramount ruler will provide a response to the accusations.

