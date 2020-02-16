I can’t do without music, it’s my purpose in life- Marvy

Kindly Share This Story:

Houston Texas based Nigerian artiste, Marvelous Imabeh, better known as Marvy is reputable for her distinctive, amazing song writing, sound and artistic prowess.

She is one of those artistes you can’t put in a box as a result of the balance she has been able to strike between Afro-pop, trap music, with a touch of hip-hop.

With a brand of music whose messages and melodies are timeless, resonating the everyday struggle of humans, Africans most especially, Marvy sees music as a tool for influence, change; hence her passion for passing timeless, soul-conscious and uplifting messages to everyone that listens.

According to the unique singer, “I was born to do Music, I can’t do without it; music isn’t a passion for me. It is my purpose and that’s why I’m very deliberate and intentional about it”. I have released two officially singles ‘Believe’ and ‘Ji Masun’ and both songs are currently gaining massive reviews and airplay in the US and some part of Nigeria.”

Speaking on current projects, she said; “My new single titled ‘Never enough’ is dropping on Friday, produced by Tesla, mixed and mastered by GMK. I’m also currently working on my debut EP and I can’t wait to share it with the world. It will be dropping in the next couple of months. I’m also working on some features with some of the biggest African artistes and the aim of the EP is to project my story and African music to the world.”

Marvy, a confident and outspoken person with so much love for God recalled the encouraging things Rel Carter, A&R of Roc Nation said about her music during one of her encounters with him.

She said; “I performed at the Hollywood last year and the reception was really mind-blowing. Recently I had a meeting with Rel Carter, head of A&R (Roc Nation) and you know Roc is owned by Jay-Z and the things he said about my music were really encouraging.”

Unlike like some of her contemporaries who may want to compete with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Teni, others, she insists that though she has a lot of respect for them, her music is uniquely timeless.

She said; “I respect Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Teni. Marvy is Marvy, Marvy is the new. I’m different from everyone. My music is timeless.”

Speaking further, she revealed that contrary to expectations, her focus is majorly on her music right now.

“I’m a not married, I’m single. I plan to settle down with the love of my life maybe in the next 3-years or so. I am not desperate or worried about marriage right now, my music is my focus right now.”

