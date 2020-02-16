How to overcome indebtedness

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Evang. George Agbo

Introduction: To every success in life, there is a secret. In the same way, to every notable miracle you have ever seen, there is a corresponding secret that must be known and practiced effectively by every believer in order to replicate such miracle. It is expedient to know that miracles are real.

Though, there are a lot of counterfeits in our society today, but genuine miracles are real and they are only available with God. Secondly, be it known to you that everything in God and with God is a secret that must be searched out for actualization. Many people believe that miracles are coincidences; they never believed miracles are the acts of God in the midst of his children. Friends, let me announce to you that nothing of value in the kingdom happens by chance. Miracles are the deliberate acts of God in the lives of those that are ready for them, God is not a magician, He is only a miracle worker, and however until you pave way for the miracles, they won’t happen in your life.

1 Corinthians 2:10… But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God.

Knowledge is what is required to pave way for your miracles. The miracles of God are free but not cheap; there is what you must do in order to call the attention and get the approval of heaven in your affairs. That is why I am glad that you have been privileged to handle this News Paper. So, do not just rush through the lines and columns of this manuscript, sit down and prayerfully digest its content and also be a doer of whatever virtue you are going to draw from it and you will begin to see divine miracles very eminent in your life in Jesus mighty name. (Amen)

DEBT: Debt is a condition of owing something to another person. Debts could be financial, spiritual or material. The Bible exhorts us to owe no man. This is because debts make people slaves to those they owe:

Rom.13: 8 … Owe no man anything, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.

Your call as a child of God is for glory not for dept, and glory carries finances (money) (Isa. 43:7, Eph. 1: 18, Eph. 3: 16). If you are a glorious person, finances (money) is one of the things you enjoy (1 Thess. 2:12). You are called to glory and virtue (2 Peter 1:3) and to enjoy financial freedom for the rest of your life. You are created for God’s glory; not for shame and debt because you can’t be a slave to God, man and the devil at the same time.

CAUSES OF DEBT

• High-mindedness i.e. living above your income or means.

• Not practicing Kingdom financial principles like tithes, offerings and giving to the needy.

• Greed is the major curse of indebtedness. Don’t cheat people to add to your own. Whatever does not belong to you should not be found in your home or business.

CONSEQUENCES OF DEBTS

• Bitter Tears: crying is one of the identities of a debtor (2 Kings 4: 1). Debt puts burden on your heart that you can only offload through crying.

• Untimely death: the dead Prophet was killed by debt (2 Kings 4: 1)

• Loss of Valuable Asset: debt dispossesses you of your belongings including your loved ones (I Kings 4:1). You can avoid it as much as you can.

• Distraction of Vision: It can distract you from fulfilling the call of God upon your life; it can distract you from fulfilling your God ordained purpose.

• Slavery: Debt makes you to become a slave to the borrower. It also makes you lose your confidence, it is modern slavery! We were indebted to the devil from the beginning and because of this debt; we became slaves to the devil. That is why Christ came and paid our debts and set us free.

HOW TO COME OUT OF DEBTS:

• Locate your Prophet: As a believer, according to the word of Jesus in Luke 4:25-27 the prophet has the key to the solution of your problems, you locate your prophet he will tell you in line with the word of God what you need to do to come out of dept. In 2king 4:1 the woman was indebted, in fact the debt killed her husband, but she located her prophet and the prophet told her what to do and she walked out of debt.

For testimonies, counselling, guidance and prayers contact us through:

Faceboook@george agbo (pst Agbo)

+234 8054 442 528

+234 9039 229 570

+234 7036 534 276

Website: State, Nigeria.

Obey Prophetic Instructions (2 Kings 4: 2): follow your Prophet’s instructions to the letter. Elisha was poor yet made the widow rich. The little you have can supply the much you lack. It can multiply when you follow your Prophet’s instructions. However, there are borrowings that are allowed (Exodus 11: 2): speak now in the ears of the people, and let every man borrow of his neighbour, and every woman of her neighbour, jewels of silver, and jewels of gold. This type of borrowing can only be permitted by God Himself on the instance of spoiling your enemies.

Return to God with Thanksgiving: return to your Prophet after you receive your miracles. When the woman returned to her prophet after receiving miracles, the man of God then taught her how to retain her miracles for the rest of her life (2 Kings 4: 7).

HOW TO REMAIN FREE FROM INDEBTEDNESS

• Be Financially Accountable (Financial integrity): (Luke 16:11-12), every man will give an account of his financial dealings before the almighty God, in other words, do not cheat, do not steal and be financially accountable in your tithing, your giving and to the things of God, (Daniel 6:1-6).

• Take-hold of Kingdom Financial Investment: (Luke 6:38, Gal.6:7-10), let your giving to God’s kingdom be commeasurable to how God has blessed you, what so ever you give to God that is what God gives back to you, if you are not a giver in the Kingdom, there is tendency for the Devil to affect your finances which in return takes you to dept. Your giving takes you out of debt (1kings 17:8-16).

• Forgiveness: you must forgive those own you too. God has been forgiving you, but if you fail to forgive, God will not also forgive you (Matthew 6: 12). Whatsoever you forgive somebody cannot be equated with what God will forgive you thereafter. Jesus paid and cancelled our debts thereby making us free from all satanic debts.

Jesus became poor for our sake even though He was rich (2 Cor. 8: 9). Christ became a servant for our sake even though His is God (Phil. 2: 6 – 7). We must be like minded if we must remain free from debts. Until you learn how to forgive and cancel others’ indebtedness to you, none will forgive your own debts as well. You will be treated exactly like you treat others.

Pray this Prayer: Lord Jesus, for too long I’ve kept you out of my life. I know that I am a sinner and that I cannot save myself. No longer will I close the door when I hear you knocking. By faith I gratefully receive your gift of salvation. I am ready to trust you as my Lord and Saviour. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for coming to earth.

I believe you are the Son of God who died on the cross for my sins and rose from the dead on the third day. Thank you for bearing my sins and giving me the gift of eternal life. I believe your words are true. Come into my heart, Lord Jesus, and be my Saviour. Amen.

Prophetic prayer: As I pray for everyone reading this script in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth every spirit of indebtedness or poverty that has held you down, I break it in Jesus name. As you read this script, you are coming out debt in name. Amen

