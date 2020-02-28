Hajj: NAHCON signs agreement on services for pilgrims

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan has signed the 2020 Hajj Agreement with the Establishment of Pilgrims of African Non Arab countries in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The signing of the agreement is a condition for all hajj participating countries.

The Chairman also signed an agreement with HAFIL Transport Company for the movement of pilgrims from place to place during the hajj exercise. The company is operating under car syndicate services to transport pilgrims within Saudi Arabia during hajj.

The agency which is under Ministry of Hajj and Umurah is directly in charge of organizing, scheduling and managing the masses during the religious rites. Other services provided are health, environmental, security and other logistic services that all aim towards providing security and tranquillity for the honorable guests of Allah.

Last December, Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj on the participation of the country in the 2020 hajj exercise. The Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada signed on behalf of Nigeria while Dr. Saleh Bn Taher Benten signed for the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Following the MoU, Nigeria got its 95,000 slot allocation for 2020 Hajj pilgrimage.

As a result, the latest contractual agreement borders on services available for pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah.

Vanguard Nigeria News

