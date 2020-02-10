Gunmen kidnap daughter of former ABU VC In Zaria

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen have abducted the daughter of the former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahamdu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, from their residence in Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, the gunmen stormed the home of the former VC at about 11:00 pm on Saturday, shot his security guard, and later whisked his 35-year-old daughter, Maryam to an unknown destination.

Sabo further explained that on receipt of the information, policemen were promptly mobilised to the scene, engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel and successfully killed one of the bandits who died on the spot.

Several other kidnappers, however, escaped with gunshot injuries.

The PRO also disclosed that some exhibits including an AK47 Magazine loaded with 24 live Ammunition and a Tekno handset were recovered from the deceased bandit.

He further stated that efforts are in top gear to rescue the victim alive and apprehend the gunmen, while also appealing to the general public to support the command with any vital information.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

