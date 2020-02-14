Go for reconciliation, PDP tells Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, on Friday urged the Bayelsa State governor-elect, Sen. Douye Diri, to immediately go for reconciliation in the state.

Secondus gave the advice when Diri and his Depyty, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, presented the party leaders their Certificate of Return, at the PDP Campaign Office, Legacy House, Abuja.

The party chairman, who dedicated the victory to God, said it was time for the people of Bayelsa to come together for reconciliation.

“This is the time to establish the truth and reconciliation committee for the benefit and genuine reconciliation of all Bayelsans. There will be no victor, there will also be no vanquished.

“So, we urge the new governor-elect and deputy governor-elect to quickly go to work; embrace everyone regardless of their lineages or parties, because this is what PDP represents.

“We believe in the rule of law and our matters are very clear. If it is on point of law, no argument, no protest; if it is not point of law, we will ask question.

“We do not just make protests or argue or issue statements on ordinary ground. If we have ground, we will ask. On this matter in Bayelsa state, it was on point of law and the rule of law has taken place.

“God has given you power, not man. So, go and be good ambassadors of the nation, your state and the party. There shall not be rancor.’’

Secondus urged Diri to call all the elders and youth of Bayelsa together to work.

`It is not about party, but the service you are going to render to the people of Bayelsa should be uppermost in your mind, and that is how to build a nation.

“Our nation is in distress, but with the caliber of yourself — the governor-elect — and the deputy governor-elect, we will begin to heal the wound, we will begin to rebuild this nation and bring everyone together.

“The PDP stands for the unity of our country, the PDP stands for all-inclusiveness. The PDP stands for the future of the young generation of our country.

“We are in together to work with you and we believe that as you go back now for the swearing-in ceremony, all Bayelsa people will give you the necessary cooperation,’’ Secondus said.

Earlier, Diri said they were at the office to present their certificates to the party leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diri and the national leaders of the party had since left Abuja for Bayelsa, for his inauguration.

