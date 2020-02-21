Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

In the ever bustling city of Lagos, great talents have been made that could be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Abule-Egba area is one of those places in Lagos famous for producing many of such talents. Terry Gee, Lilian Esoro, Nkechi Blessing, among others are celebrities that once domiciled in the growing Abule-Egba.

One of the entertainment companies that is responsible for polishing these talents to limelight is the renowned Record label *Jamika Entertainment.*

Jamika Entertainment owned and founded by the imaginative, confident but down to Earth C.E.O, *Mr Jerry Ihensekhien* was created on January 2013, and its focus is to identify and push young talents to public recognition and importance.

In a chat with the Record label C.E.O, he shared the vision of the company and why he started it.

“I always had a knack for guiding and mentoring teenagers. Many of these teens who are dancers and singers in their respective churches and elsewhere have dreams of making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.”

I am aware of the pitfalls which young talented musicians face in trying to get to the top, and to support their dreams to keep them away from trouble and bad influence in the society, I started Jamika Entertainment and that’s why it was born.”

Ever since the foundation of the label, Jamika entertainmet have signed and promoted multiple artists, music producers and dancers. The experience gotten from working with a well run international standard label has helped this talented acts to push their career to better heights.

In 2013 a band from the label, ‘Church of Men’, won the Top Naija Music Award for best pop single, an award previously won by Korede Bello of Don Jazzy’s Mavin record label. Since then many more of the acts have been nominated, and have won various other awards.

Right now, the label is currently promoting one of their most talented and youngest act, a Sixteen year old Sultan Ayo Tijani, fondly called ‘Sultan’ who has a debut album titled ‘Baby Shark.’

After listening to the whole Twelve songs on the album, this reporter can honestly say Jamika Entertainment has truly unravelled a real gem in Sultan.

Jamika Entertainment has their very own modern music studio in Abule Egba, where many of the rough diamonds in the environs come to work their craft.

In an industry where the competition is tough, Jamika Entertainment is ready to take it with the hidden gems from Abule Egba to the world.

