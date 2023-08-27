Jamika Entertainment celebrates 10th anniversary

By Ayo Onikoyi

Leading Nigerian music label and management company, Jamika Entertainment, celebrates a decade of success, solidifying its position as a key player in the country’s vibrant entertainment landscape. Founded by Jerry Ihensekhien, the company has become a steadfast pillar of support for emerging stars, producing multiple award-winning artists such as Church of Men, Sultan ‘Afroboy,’ and Yung Bos over the course of their ten-year journey.

Through its dedication, Jamika Entertainment has helped cultivate rising talents within the Abule Egba community of Lagos State, unveiling acts like Star Nazzy, Nexa, Yung Lord, Gabson J, and Koredianx, pushing them to the forefront of the Nigerian music scene.

In celebration of their ten-year anniversary, Jamika Entertainment, also known as Jamika Force, is organizing a music concert as an expression of gratitude to their fans and well-wishers.

Speaking with Potpourri, Stanley Ihensekhien, the Head of Operations, emphasized how the company’s modest beginnings as a gathering of friends creating a live band have evolved into partnerships with renowned international companies and brands.

“Surviving for ten years in any industry is a significant achievement, and we are thrilled to have reached this milestone. While we have already accomplished much, we remain committed to setting new goals and, with the grace of God, ascending to the very top, as promised to our fans and supporters,” he said.