Forex trade demands dedication, professionalism—Edu

A forex trade specialist and consultant, Omoniyi Edu, has said in spite of the economic uncertainty in the country, the business was profitable, especially if a trader is hardworking and professional.

Edu, widely renowned in forex transactions among Nigerian business elites, said: “A forex trader would survive in any country as long as he is hard working and always online to trade.

“Nigeria’s economic realities notwithstanding, the business is still profitable. All you need is dedication and professionalism.”

Edu, a trader with over eight years of experience, noted that he had tutored people from all parts of the world, who have accomplished great feats in the trade.

He described himself as a bankable and trusted name in Forex trade.

