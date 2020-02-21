Fire incidents causing more harm than Boko-Haram – Survelliant Boss, Jumade

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Following incessant fire incidents in some parts of the country, the Managing Director of Surveillant Fire Limited, Mr Jumade Adejola has urged members of the public not to focus all their attention on combating the Boko-haram militants in the northern part of the country saying more havocs are being wrecked through fire outbreaks.

Speaking during a media parley at his head office in Magodo, Lagos,

Mr Jumade blamed the law enforcement agencies for failing to adequately enforce legislations made to curb the act of erecting buildings without installing every necessary fire and security system.

He said that there are codes and legislations that fire system should be installed in houses but questioned why people are not following up legislations to ensure implementation.

In his words, “You are building an estate but don’t have fire hydrant and you are getting approval from physical planning. How can that this be approved when you don’t have the laid down plan for fire hydrant?

“Nobody is here to blame anyone but a wake-up call for us to awake from our slumber. We are lucky in Nigeria especially Lagos State that we have never experienced a terrible high-rise building fire outbreak, if not, we would have recorded many deaths,’’ said the fire expert.

Jumade said many have fallen victims of fire outbreak because they fail to acquire fire control technologies like Fire extinguishers, fire hydrants and other similar technologies stressing that those who fall, victims, are those that do not know how to utilize them or lack the suited equipment. He said, “Just about three days ago, in Magodo, very close to my house, we watched how a building was razed by fire, within three minutes and nobody except fire services could tackle it.

“That is why people need to be careful and sensitive in handling fire incidents. Though many people are buying the equipment but are not buying the right one and this I why members of the public should be cognizant that not all fire extinguishers are original and those that are original may not be well suited for the purpose they are to serve and this can lead to skin cancer,’’

He urged stakeholders to seek professional means to acquire fire and security control systems adding, “I advise people to insure their houses, and avoid using of quacks as electrical personnel because they should be held responsible for the fire incidents for buying substandard cables.

“You need to use a certified electrician who will give you qualitative jobs,’’ he said.

He gave kudos to Guaranty Trust Bank and Oil Companies for taking the safety of their staffs with seriousness by installing efficient fire and security system.

In conclusion, Mr Jumade reinstated the commitment of his company to the safety of Nigerians and even the rest of the world.

