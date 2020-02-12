Fela’s Music inspires me every day – Dabenja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

It’s no doubt that African music legend Fela Anikulakpo Kuti who’s believed to have pioneered the Afrobeats movement which is gaining global dominance and attention has mentored & inspired a lot of music greats around the world like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and D’Banj etc. Award winning Nigerian Born & USA Based Musician Dabenja seems to be on the same bandwagon as he publicly expresses his love for the said music Legend, he says;

“I grew up listening to Fela Anikulapo Kuti, He was a legend and inspired lots of people while he was even alive, Fela was very opinionated, and he always spoke the truth through his music regardless of the consequences.

His music transcends time and it’s very relatable even the next generation will listen to their music and that is how I want to be. We’ve very few artist who has been able to mark their names on the sands of time and make timeless music and I want to be amongst them, I listen to Fela’s music every day because it inspires me to be much greater as a musician and also as a human”

Dabenja’s who’s latest music he dropped days ago is already making waves and getting lots of attention from afrobeats loving fans, this is a good standard and trademark to set in the music industry especially this year where they seem to be a high competitive level amongst the music folks.

Vanguard

