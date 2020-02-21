Fayose denies plans to dump PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose says he is not contemplating dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for another party.

Mr Lere Olayinka, his Media Aide, said this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Friday.

Olayinka, explained that the claim in some quartres that Fayose had concluded arrangements to embrace the All Progressives Congress (APC), was false.

“Someone of the status and pedigree of Fayose can never join APC,” he said.

He said, a statement purportedly made by the state chapter of APC to the effect that the ex-governor was not qualified to join the party, was therefore unthinkable and mischievous.

“It is funny that APC lied about him coming to join the party and also went further to react to its own lies,” he said.

He admonished the party to focus its attention on how to lift the state to economic greatness and stop further job losses.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

