Fayemi faults location as bomb explosion rocks Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condemned the location of bombs that rocked the old Ekiti State old Government Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, Saturday.

It was gathered that the explosion, which occurred around 7.05 am, shook some of the buildings at the old Government Secretariat located at the Oke-Oriomi area of Ado-Ekiti, where the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy and some other agencies and departments were located.

Other buildings located over two kilometres away from the scene of the incident were also affected, as the explosion reverberated around the city, especially at Okesa, Okeyinmi, Irona and Ilawe road, making the people living in those areas to scamper for safety.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred at the Ordinance Explosive Disposal Department (EoD) of the Ekiti Police Command.

The bungalow housing the EoD office was ripped apart, while adjoining building housing the office of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Correspondents’ Chapel, Ekiti State Chapter was badly affected.

All the offices around the area were affected had their louvre blades and glasses shattered while the asbestos and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) ceiling, doors and windscreen of vehicles parked around the offices were severely damaged.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Asuquo Amba, and officers of the Anti-Bomb Squad arrived the scene shortly after the explosion and immediately swung into action by removing some of the explosive materials from the area.

Governor Kayode Fayemi and his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, also visited the site of the explosion.

Fayemi said the EoD office shouldn’t have been located in the area, saying: “It ought to be in a far distance”.

The CP, while addressing newsmen at the site of the bomb blast, said he suspected that the explosion was caused by counter-terrorism accessories kept in the office.

“Let my men from Anti-Bomb Department check around. Officers are combing the place as you can see”, Ambo said.

“This is the office where they keep detonation accessories. The explosion must have been caused by the equipment kept in their store.

“The area has been cordoned off. We are going to devise means of ensuring improvement in the stocking of this equipment next time.

“We are happy that there is no loss of life, no casualty. Some of these devices are used to detect bomb and to detonate it. Some of them used to detonate on their own and that must have caused the explosion”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: