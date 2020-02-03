Breaking News
Enyimba qualify for Confederations Cup quarter-final stage

By John Egbokhan

Nigerian champions, Enyimba have qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, following a 5-2 spanking of San Pedro in the Ivory Coast.

Enyimba finished on second position of Group C with 10 points, one less than Hassania Agadir of Morocco, who lost 3-0 to Paradou of Algeria, who ended up with eight points and missed out of a ticket to the next round.

Even before the first kick of the  ball was played, Enyimba knew they needed to avoid defeat but instead of living their fate in the hands of others to decide, the two-time CAF Champions League winners took their destiny into their own hands, going all out blazing and netting five times to make qualification double sure.

Striker Abdulrahman Bashir got the Enyimba party going with a second-minute strike and 60 seconds later, Victor Mbaoma increased the Nigerian’s lead but not wanting to trampled upon by the Elephants, Sherif Jimoh cut the deficit as he fired in a goal for the hosts on six minutes.

Augustine Oladapo restored Enyimba’s two-goal cushion with a fine finish on 25 minutes but Irie Zan netted San Pedro’s second goal of the evening, as the Ivorians kept within torching distance of their Nigerian adversaries.

In the second half, Enyimba scored two more goals to put daylight between them and their opponents, Mbaoma getting his brace on 75 minutes while Stanley Dimgba added the icing on the cake with a sublime goal five minutes from regulation time.

Vanguard News

