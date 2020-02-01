EFCC subjected me to traumatizing interrogations ―Shehu Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

Senator Shehu Sani has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of forcing him to declare his assets.

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in a press statement made available to media on Saturday claimed EFCC officers tried to subject him to polygraph lie detector tests and also seized his phones.

“My incarceration for 30 days in the jail of EFCC was unfair, unjust and a clear breach of my fundamental rights and hence stands condemned.

“During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatizing interrogations; My houses and offices were searched.

“They compelled me to declare my assets, they tried to subject me to polygraph lie detector tests, my accounts were blocked, and my phone was seized, all in the name of fictional $24,000 or $25, 000 extortion.”

While condemning EFCC claims publicized during his time in its custody, Senator Sani said; “Any Information planted in the media by the EFCC spokesperson while I was in their custody about me is outrightly false and nothing but a bacterial and fungal infested concoctions, typical of their style.

“Our country will continue to be at the bottom strata of the transparency International index as long as our anti-graft agencies only use their might and arsenal to crush ants while lacking the courage, the heart, and the liver to confront the snakes, the vultures and the hyenas of the ruling establishment.

“They can frame me, detain me but can’t silence me.”

“I shall abide by all the conditions of my bail and appreciate the courage, compassion, and wisdom of the court in granting me the bail.”

Shehu Sani in the statement promised to abide by his bail condition.

“In an ideal democratic state, all agencies of the government are obliged to operate within the dictates and the ambit of the rule of law or the nation leaps into tyranny.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: